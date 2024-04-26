FORMER Chipolopolo international Rainford Kalaba has been discharged from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Kalaba, a member of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, was involved in a road traffic accident along the Kafue Road on April 13. Kalaba has spent 14 days recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at UTH. UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda confirmed Kalaba’s discharge in a statement issued to the media on Friday. “Mr Rainford Kalaba has been discharged from the UTH-Adult, where he was admitted, after being involved in a road traffic accident two weeks ago. Today marks exactly 14 days from the time of his admission. He is going to recuperate at his family home,” said Chanda. Kalaba spent...



