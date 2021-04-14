Road Traffic Accident: members of the public help an accident victim after his car overturned on Los Angeles Boulevard in Lusaka - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Police Service says a total of 7,401 road traffic accidents were recorded during the first quarter of this year. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said of the 7,401 recorded traffic accidents, 362 were fatal in which 405 people were killed. “During the first quarter of 2021, a total number of 7,401 road traffic accidents were recorded of which 362 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 405 persons were killed; 651 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,004 persons were seriously injured; 1,393 were...