POLICE recorded a total of 234 road traffic accidents, in which 28 persons were killed over a four day period from December 24 to 28, 2020, says spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo And Katongo says K528, 778.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines during this year’s Christmas holiday compared to K338,235.00 which was raised during the same period last year. In a statement, Monday, Katongo stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents which stood at 105 including five deaths, followed by Copperbelt Province which recorded...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.