THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has set March 30, 2024, to hold its Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM). The elective AGM will see the association elect new office bearers for the next two years as stipulated in its constitution. ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya confirmed the development in an interview yesterday, stating that nominations had opened and would close on March 15. “The Elective Annual General Meeting is set for March 15, with the venue set to be decided. ]We have circulated the memo [as required] by the constitution. The nominations are open and will close on March 15. All candidates that want to vie for positions in the executive are advised to submit before the closing date,” said Bwalya....



