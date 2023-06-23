THE Constitutional Court has ruled that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not obligated to cancel a parliamentary election and call for fresh nominations when an independent candidate withdraws from the race after the close of nominations. The court has further ruled that neither an independent candidate nor a political party sponsored candidate for election as a Member of Parliament can withdraw their candidature after the close of nominations. The Constitutional Court, however, states that in terms of Article 52 (6) of the Constitution, where a political party-sponsored candidate for election as a Member of Parliament resigns after the close of nominations but before the election date, the commission is obligated to cancel the election and call for fresh nominations…...



