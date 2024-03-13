CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant has tipped Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji to take the world by storm. Last week, Banda joined USA National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of $740,000, making her the second most expensive female football player in history behind teammate Rachel Kundananji. Kundananji, who switched from Madrid CFF to Bay FC commanded a $788,000 transfer fee. In an interview with the media on Monday, Grant said the duo had shown that the country has abundant football talent. He said his desire was for Zambia to one day produce great players after Messi and Ronaldo had retired. “We wish that one day we will produce the best players after...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.