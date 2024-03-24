MUZALA Samukonga and team have set their sights at setting another national record at the World Championships after minting gold at the African Games in Ghana.

On Friday, Muzala led a relay team of Kennedy Luchembe, Patrick Nyambe, and David Mulenga in the 4x400m race, grabbing gold with a record time of 2min 59:12s.

Muzala said in an interview yesterday that the team was happy with the result.

“We are more than happy for that brilliant performance we did in the 4x400m because we have been pushing hard for a long time to achieve that gold at the championships and we have been looking forward to sprint sub three minutes and finally we delivered.

“We are now looking forward to go and run another national record at the World Relays in the Bahamas in May,” said Samukonga.

Meanwhile Luchembe said winning gold was as a result of team work.

“It’s something we didn’t expect but we coordinated very well with each other. And in the end we not only won gold but broke the African Games record and the national record. Breaking the national record twice in a space of 24hrs,” said Luchembe.