“When you are coaching, it’s like you have taken your house into a football pitch. When you lose, you lose both the home and the game. This is so because when you get home, your wife is not impressed. It’s not a happy home,” says veteran coach Fred Mwila. Mwila’s football career spread over decades, and his memorable moments are so many, it’s nearly impossible to list them all. He’s a pioneering African star who paved the way for blacks in European football when he became the second black footballer to play for English Premier League side Aston Villa, and the first Zambian to play in England in 1969. 55 years later, Mwila’s activities in football have not slowed down....



