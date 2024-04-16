Munali Suns Basketball team hoist their trophy after winning the 4th edition of the Zambia International Basketball Tournament at NASDEC Sports Complex in Lusaka on Sunday, 14th April, 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

IN a nail-biting finish to the 4th edition of the Zambia International Basketball Tournament, host team Munali Suns clinched victory against Matero Warriors, securing the K50,000 championship prize by a mere basket difference after a score of 95:93. The tournament, which spanned from Friday to Sunday, showcased thrilling international matchups featuring teams from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Congo DRC, Namibia, alongside local contenders. All teams competed fiercely for the coveted K50,000 prize. In a fiercely contested final, the Suns and Warriors were neck and neck, tying the scoreboard at 46:46 by halftime. Munali Suns center, Harrison Banda, with 14 plus points showcased dominance in the paint, while Matero Warriors captain, Tito Njovu, averaging around 14 plus points, utilized his imposing physique to...