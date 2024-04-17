TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says the Kenneth Kaunda Day Marathon set for April 28 will help Zambia celebrate the life and legacy of first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda. The Kenneth Kaunda Day Marathon is an event, aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of the late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, who passed away on June 17, 2021, at the age of 97. Speaking during the unveiling of the Marathon kit at the Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday, Sikumba urged event organises to consider staging the marathon in Livingstone in future. “Let me start by thanking Lusaka Fitness Club and title sponsors Professional Insurance for coming up with this beautiful kit ahead of the marathon. The KK marathon will...



