FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the Gabon disaster is the darkest spot in the history of Zambian football, but remains one of the greatest inspirations as it galvanised the nation to show a sense of unity. Sunday April 28 marks exactly 31 years since a ZAF aircraft crushed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon, killing the entire football team. In his latest column, Kamanga stated that the Gabon disaster remained the darkest spot in the history of Zambian football. “We kick off this week in a commemorative sense as we count down to the 31st Gabon Memorial, which falls on Sunday, April 28. It is always a perfect opportunity to reflect on how far our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.