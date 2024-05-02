RED Arrows Coach Chisi Mbewe says his team needs to focus to win the MTN Super League and Absa Cup double. Mbewe says it will be an honour to guide the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored side to a double this season. With four games before the close of the season, Arrows lead the league 64 points, 12 better than second-placed Zesco United, and only need a point, to be crowned champions. This Saturday, Arrows face National Division One leaders, Nchanga Rangers, for a slot in the ABSA Cup finals. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, Mbewe said total focus was what his team needed to emerge victorious on two fronts. “We have set goals and targets for...



