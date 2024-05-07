CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala has announced a sponsorship package of K700,000 to stage the Eastern Province Fashion Sakala Football tournament. And FAZ Eastern Province chairman Crispin Kamuna has commended Sakala for ploughing back to the province. Sakala announced on his Facebook page that the tournament aimed to help young athletes realise their dreams. “A K700,000 budget brings my ultimate dream into reality for Eastern Province. Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup is currently our biggest tournament, consisting of 54 teams from Eastern Province. The final will be held at the DK Stadium in Chipata. The mission for this cup is to provide support, skills and motivation to all the football talents in the province, to ensure that they never give up on...



