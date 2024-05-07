THE U20 men’s handball national team has started its campaign at the ongoing 2024 International Handball Federation (IHF) Zone IV trophy strongly, thrashing Namibia 61-7 at the Aquatic Sports Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe. The Chilekwa Bwalya drilled side dominated play from start to finish with Gaston Banda, Justine Chileshe, Evan Kangonga and Prince Mulenga, proving to be a thorn in the Namibia defence. Zambia went to the break leading 36-3, before extending the lead in the second half to 67-7. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, coach Bwalya said the win showed that his team was serious. “This is a good result for us. We wanted to start strong, and the boys played according to instructions. This is a...



