ZAF Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni has ordered Red Arrows to adequately prepare for the Champions League following a successful domestic season that saw them win a league and cup double. Arrows, who are sponsored by the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), will hoist the country’s flag in the CAF Champions League while Zesco United will play in the Confederation Cup. In a speech read for him by ZAF Chief of Training, Brigadier General Geoffrey Hambulo, at the trophy parade at Nkoloma Stadium, Nyoni ordered the team to be ready for top opposition. “Don’t relax! In the Champions League you are going to meet teams from North Africa, they are very aggressive. We are going to meet teams from West Africa,...



