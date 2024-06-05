ZAMBIAN midfielder Andrew Mulenga is hoping to impress on trails at Brazilian side Porto Vitoria, his club Kafue Celtic has revealed. Celtic announced in a press statement that the winger left for Brazil to tap into Porto’s reputation of giving young players a platform. “Kafue Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that our esteemed winger, Andrew Mulenga, has arrived in Brazil to participate in football trials with Porto Vitória Futebol Clube,” a club statement read in part. “The trials present an exciting opportunity for Andrew to showcase his skills on an international platform, gain invaluable experience, and potentially secure a place in a prestigious football club. This opportunity marks a significant milestone in Andrew’s career and underscores the growing...