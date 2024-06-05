UPND cadre John Syamakwa has apologized to Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion for causing malicious damage to property at Government Complex during an international African Union Boxing bout that pitted David ‘Sniper’ Mwale and James Mugeni. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Syamakwa, who is UPND chairperson for Intercity, said he was sorry for the behaviour that he and a horde of cadres exhibited at the event that resulted in malicious damage. “This morning June 4th 2024, I John Syamakwa have decided to apologize for the behaviour during the international boxing tournament hosted by Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion on April 6th 2024. My actions during the event were inappropriate and led to the malicious damage of government property. I deeply regret...



