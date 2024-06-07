ZAMBIA Premier League (ZPL) CEO Joseph Chimpampwe has announced the introduction of two more new cups. Speaking during a media briefing at Football House in Lusaka, Thursday, Chimpampwe said the Champion of Champions and the ZPL Challenge Cup have been introduced. “As ZPL, we are also excited to announce the introduction of two more cup competitions. The Champion of Champions and the ZPL Challenge Cup. I can also mention that the ZPL Challenge Cup will be the most lucrative cup we shall have. The ZPL Challenge Cup is for all teams in the MTN Super League, National Division One, the Women’s Super Division and National Division One. We shall do everything as ZPL to meet the expectations of our members,”...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.