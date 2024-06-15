FORMER Chipolopolo coach Honour Janaza, who was the technical director of Zambia Super League side Zesco United, has bade farewell to the club after spending two seasons with them. The former Football Association of Zambia longtime serving technical director joined the Ndola side in 2022 before his eventual departure this year. According to a statement issued by club Public Relations Officer Verita Muyunda, Zesco United CEO Charles Kalala was honoured to have worked with Janza. “We would like to thank Honour Janza for his contribution to the growth of this football club. The immense knowledge inculcated into the club particularly through our coaches at all levels will go a long way in delivering future success at this great club,” said...



