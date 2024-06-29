Ricky Banda of Zambia challenged by Amos Wanjala of Kenya during the 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Men's Championship match between Zambia and Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Gqeberha on the 27 June 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Chisi Mbewe says the team will bounce back stronger after its 2-0 loss to Kenya in the Cosafa Cup opening match on Friday evening. The Chipolopolo were left stunned on Thursday after their Cosafa Cup title defence started with a defeat. Speaking to journalists after the game, Mbewe said Zambia played well despite the loss. “I think I would say we had a great game, it is just unfortunate that we allowed early goals in the early minutes of the game. I think the team played well, we created chances. Let me say congratulations to Kenya, it was an interesting game. Being the first game for us, we just need to get back to training and ensure that...