BOXING fans will this Saturday be treated to an exciting exchange of punches at the Kopala One boxing tournament to be staged at Baganda Centre in Kitwe. Thirteen clubs across the Copperbelt will bring their to this amateur boxing tournament aimed at giving fighters a chance to showcase their skills. Kopala Warriors Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing Club Public Relations & Promotions Manager Paul Nkolomba said in an interview yesterday that the event is poised to be an electric affair for boxing lovers. “This is the first tournament we are hosting as a club, we are hosting this tournament with the Copperbelt Boxing Association. We have boxers coming from 13 clubs across the Copperbelt, even those from Solwezi. We want...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.