BRAVE Nchanga Rangers has signed two more players in a bid to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming 2024/2025 FAZ Super League Season. In a statement, Nchanga Rangers Media Officer Andrew Ukwimi said the club had signed Sydney Kasanda from Muza FC on a long term contract and Mike Mambepa from newly promoted National Division One League outfit, Riverplate Football Club. Ukwimi said club president Shapi Shachinda was thrilled by the addition of the two players to the team. “Nchanga Rangers Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of two extra talented players, Sydney Kasanda and Mike Mambepa. This move aims to strengthen the team’s performance in the upcoming 2024/2025 FAZ Super League season. Sydney Kasanda joins Nchanga...



