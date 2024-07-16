FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged Red Arrows and Zesco United to aim for the group stages of their respective competitions. Red Arrows will kick off their CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi, while Zesco will start their race to make the Confederation Cup group stage against Harare Dynamos. In this week’s column, Kamanga said a good performance by the two teams in their respective competitions would help increase the target of having more representation in the competitions. ”Welcome to this week’s football dosage amidst the Olympics fever. Away from the women’s game, we are keeping tabs on our CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup envoys especially after the draws were conducted last week....



