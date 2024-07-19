THE Zambia national soccer team has continued to nose dive on the FIFA Coca Cola men’s World Rankings after an embarrassing performance at the 2024 COSAFA Championship recently played in South Africa. According to the latest rankings unveiled by FIFA, Zambia’s rating on the global ranking for June and July has dropped from 90 to 92 while at continental level, the Chipolopolo moved from 18 to occupy 20th position. The continuous nose dive comes after the Chipolopolo struggled to defend the COSAFA Cup where they recorded three consecutive defeats to Kenya, Zimbabwe and Comoros. After a 2-0 defeat to Kenya at the tournament in South Africa, Zambia suffered a 2-0 defeat to rivals Zimbabwe before the 1-0 defeat to Comoros...



