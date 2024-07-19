LEGENDARY sprinter Samuel Matete has challenged Zambia’s best runner, Muzala Samukonga, to prove his mantle at the international stage by performing well at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which kick off next week. Since 1984 when boxer Keith Spinks Mwila scooped Zambia’s first medal, a bronze in Los Angeles, the country has only managed to win one Olympics medal, a Silver in 400m hurdle won by Matete at the 1996 Olympics. Matete said there was need for athletes such as the Commonwealth Gold Medalist to prove to the world how good they are and add to Zambia’s two Olympic medals. He encouraged Samukonga, who is ranked 35th in the world in 400m, to use his rankings to inspire him to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.