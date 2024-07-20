THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will soon hold a countrywide player selection exercise for the senior national team which has continued to receive criticism following it’s disappointing performances in its last five matches. The Chipolopolo have endured a difficult run in the last five matches where they have recorded five consecutive defeats to Morocco, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Comoros. The poor record has seen Avram Grant’s side dropping two places on the FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking, from 90 to 92 and 18 to 20 on the CAF rankings. FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga said the FAZ Executive Committee, led by president Andrew Kamanga met yesterday and adopted the proposal by the Technical Committee to conduct a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.