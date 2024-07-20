Zambia’s professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete Humphrey ‘The King Cobra’ Mulenga says he will bounce back stronger after last week’s painful humiliation by double EFC Champion Igeu Kabesa. Mulenga missed a chance to claim the EFC lightweight title after recording a defeat to South Africa’s double champion, Igue Kabesa at the EFC115 held on July 11 at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ‘Unstoppable’ Kabesa who doubles as the EFC featherweight champ outclassed the King Cobra to defend his lightweight crown by submission after a rear naked chock. As the first Zambian to challenge for the EFC crown, Mulenga, who had enjoyed six consecutive wins before the defeat to Kabesa, said he was looking forward to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.