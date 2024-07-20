COPPER Queens goalkeeper Hazel Nali says she is proud to have joined Greek A Division outfit OFI Crete Women FC after recovering from a career threatening injury which has kept her away from the game for almost two years. On July 13 two years ago, Nali saved two penalties and scored the winning spot kick as Zambia defeated Senegal 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate to secure a maiden appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. However, Nali was forced to watch the World Cup from the bench as she had to nurse a serious knee ligament injury. In August last year, the sensational shot-stopper made a significant step forward in...



