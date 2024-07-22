A DARK cloud has fallen upon the rugby community in Zambia following the devastating death of Roan Antelope Rugby Club player Charles Sinyangwe. Sinyangwe collapsed on the field of play shortly after kick off as Roan faced the ‘Killer Bees’ Ndola Wanderers during a regional league rugby match on Saturday afternoon in Ndola. Despite immediate medical attention and CPR efforts by rugby medics, Sinyangwe was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ndola Central Hospital. “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the unfortunate demise of one of our players, Charles Sinyangwe who collapsed while playing as a lock in a regional game against Ndola Wanderers,” Roan Antelope Rugby Club Chairman Tarcisio Chanda said. “The cause of death has not yet...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.