LUMWANA Radiants Football Club has re-enforced its squad with the signing of 12 players in readiness for the 2024/2025 football season. Lumwana Administrative Manager, Anthony Tapa, said the club had started preparations for the 2024/2025 football season and had set up base in Kitwe for preseason. Tapa noted that the club’s executive, working closely with the Bilton Musonda led technical bench, had so far signed 12 players in its quest to re-enforce the squad ahead of next campaign. The players who have joined the uranium boys are Hilary Mwiinga from Mutondo Stars, Charles Lubasi from Prison Leopards, Gideon Ossamunga, Dalitso Mbewe, both from FC MUZA, and Clement Shimonde from City of Lusaka. The club has also signed Steven Chola from...



