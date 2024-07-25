Zambia Police service national sports coordinator Kakoma Kwalela (c) receiving sports equipment from Shoprite General Manager Charles Botha during a Shoprite and Nkwazi Queens football club sponsorship and partnership ceremony at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday 24th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Zambia Police service national sports coordinator Kakoma Kwalela (c) receiving sports equipment from Shoprite General Manager Charles Botha during a Shoprite and Nkwazi Queens football club sponsorship and partnership ceremony at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday 24th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Shoprite has unveiled a K90,000 sponsorship package for Nkwazi Queens Football Team. At the handover ceremony, held Wednesday at Edwin Imboela Stadium, Shoprite General Manager Charles Botha expressed the company’s commitment to community development and support for women’s sports. “This initiative shows Shoprite’s continued efforts in building the communities in which we trade and who support us, this sponsorship aligns with Shoprite’s broader mission to better people’s lives through various social investment initiatives,” Botha said. The sponsorship package for the Nkwazi Queens includes tracksuits, golf shirts, bags, drinking bottles, nutrition, and mobility assistance during camps. Botha expressed high hopes for the Nkwazi Queens, urging them to draw inspiration from the national women’s football team. “The total seasonal package is worth...