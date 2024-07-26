GREEN Buffaloes Women’s coach Carol Kanyemba says the ‘Nyanta Girls’ will do everything possible to win the 2024 CAF Champions League qualifier tournament for COSAFA teams, scheduled for next month in Blantyre, Malawi. The Zambian champions will face University of Western Cape FC of South Africa in Group A of the CAF Women’s Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier 2024 that will be staged from August 15 to August 24, 2024. According to the draws conducted by COSAFA on Thursday in Johannesburg, Buffaloes will also play Herentals Queens of Zimbabwe and FC Ongos Ladies of Namibia. Kanyemba said Buffaloes will not underrate any team in the group because they all deserve to compete at the CASAFA Championship as they are tough...



