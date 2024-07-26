NICE, FRANCE - JULY 25: Sophia Smith #11 of Team United States is fouled by Pauline Zulu #5 of Team Zambia during the Women's group B match between United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

THE Copper Queens have fallen at the hands of the US Women’s National Team in the Group B opener of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Copper Queens had set up to defend at the Stade de Nice, yesterday, but their opponents proved to be too strong to be contained. The USWNT began its assault in the 17th minute when Trinity Rodman fired home the opening goal. Before the Copper Queens could recover from the setback, Mallory Swanson inflicted more damage with a quick brace in the 24th and 25th minute of the game. Having done their job early, the former world champions eased the pressure on the gas, allowing Zambia to take a breather on the way to a 3-0...