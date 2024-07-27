NICE, FRANCE - JULY 25: Bruce Mwape, Head Coach of Team Zambia looks on during the Women's group B match between United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ZAMBIA National Women’s Team coach Bruce Mwape has called on Zambians not to lose hope after the Copper Queens’ frustrating 3-0 defeat to four times Olympics gold medalists USA in their first group B fixture at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games. A 17th minute strike from Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson’s quick brace was all the Emma Hayes coached USA needed to outclass the Copper Queens, who were reduced to ten players after center-back Pauline Zulu was red carded in the final stages of the first stanza at the Stade de Nice. Mwape said the Copper Queens still had a chance to recover with two games remaining to conclude Group B action. The Copper Queens will face Australia in...