THE Copper Queens will lock horns with European heavyweights Germany in their final Group B fixture of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games today. After two consecutive defeats against the USA and Australia, the Copper Queens will need a miracle to topple Germany at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint Etienne, France. After losing to group leaders USA, the Germans are eager to seal qualification to the knockout stage of the competition with a victory. The Copper Queens, who are currently bottom of Group B, have to fight for a big win and pray that USA defeats Australia, to have a chance of finishing in the top two or claim the third spot. Bruce Mwape will hope that the Copper Queens...