THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) says Patrick Chinyemba still has a mountain to climb as he aims to break Zambia’s Olympic Games medal drought at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games. ZBF president Dan Chiteule is however confident that Chinyemba will be able to win Zambia a medal at the Games after impressing in his first fight in France. Chinyemba became the first Zambian athlete to record a win at the Paris Olympic Games after he defeated Indian boxer Amit Panghal in the 51KG category. “Congratulations to Patrick for a great fight but we still have a mountain to climb. The next fight is very crucial and so for now we can’t say much but congrats to Patrick. I’m very...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.