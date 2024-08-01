ZAMBIAN swimmer Damien Shamambo says he is looking forward to compete and represent the country diligently at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games in France. Zambia’s fastest “Aquaman” will today make his Olympic debut at the Olympic Games in the men’s 50m freestyle at Paris La Defence Arena. In an interview before his much anticipated race, Shamambo said he had been training for the past 11 years so that he could be able to compete against the world’s best swimmers. “I’m looking forward to racing. I have been working hard for the last 11 years of my life just for this moment so I’m looking forward to getting in there and swimming the hardest that I have never done before,” Shamambo...



