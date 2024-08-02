ORIENTAL Queries Boxing Promotion (OQBP) says former World Boxing Council (WBC) Champion Catherine Phiri will return to the boxing ring for her final fight before retiring from the sport after serving a two year ban which ended in February this year. OQBP Manager Chris Malunga said Phiri, who was banned in February 2022, has been cleared by anti-doping to compete in any form of sports after saving her two year ban. Malunga said OQBP would organise one of the biggest boxing events in December this year to celebrate Phiri’s career before she retires. “Now the ban is gone, Catherine will get back in the ring for the last fight before she retires. We are going to make sure that we...



