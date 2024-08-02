COPPER Queens assistant coach, Florence Mwila, says the girls showed no zeal to fight for a win in the final Group B game where they were humiliated 4-1 by European heavyweights Germany in St. Etienne to exit the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In an interview after the Copper Queens elimination, Mwila said players did not follow the technical bench’s instructions during the final group game against Germany. “Not the result that we wanted. This tournament we didn’t do well. We expected it to be even better than the 2020 edition looking at the quality of players we have and the exposure that we have in the team, this should have been better, it should have been the best tournament that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.