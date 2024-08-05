FORMER United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Tobin Heath has backed Copper Queens Captain Barbra Banda as one of the potential to candidates to scoop the women’s Ballon D’Or award. Heath, a world cup winner and two times Olympics Gold Medalist said Banda has proven to be a world class star despite coming from a federation faced with so many challenges. “I have never seen an individual player doing what Barbra Banda is doing,” Heath said during her Recap show with former Manchester United Women’s team striker Christen Press. And Press said it is incredible that Barbra Banda has managed to score three hat- tricks in six games at the Olympic Games. Press, a two times world cup winner...



