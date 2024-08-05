MTN Zambia Super League outfit Mutondo Stars have confirmed the appointment of coach George Chilufya as the clubs new head coach. Chilufya replaces coach Zeddy Saileti who left Mutondo to join FAZ Division One outfit Kansanshi Dynamos FC. Chilufya will lead a new technical bench consisting of Steven Mwansa and Ceaser Njovu as first assistant and goal keeper coach respectively. Mutondo Stars president Evaristo Kabila said the “Ever Green” are determined to make sure that they leave no stone unturned in their quest to make the Mutondo Stars reach new heights. Kabila said Mutonda Stars aims include maintaining its stay in the Zambia top flight league and win trophies. Speaking during the Mutondo Stars Football Club dinner held on Saturday...



