RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the defeat to Young Africans FC in Sunday’s international friendly fixture in Tanzania is a wake up call for the Zambian champions as they prepare for the new MTN Super League season and the CAF Champions League. Arrows gave up an early lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Yanga FC in a celebratory fixture witnessed by over 60,000 spectators at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Striker Ricky Banda scored a fifth minute opener for the Airmen before Mudathir Kahya and Aziz Ki scored two second half goals, which included a late penalty to give the hosts the win. Mbewe said the Airmen were now 85 percent ready for the new...



