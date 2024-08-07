MUZALA Samukonga has earned a slot in the finals of the 400m dash after another electric performance in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last evening. The sprinter finished second in a very competitive Heat-2 race at the Stade de Paris, which was won by three time Olympic medallist Kirani James of Grenada, and included USA’s Christopher Bailey, Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, Luca Sito of Italy, Elián Larregina from Argentina, Lythe Pillay of South African, and Sri Lanka’s Aruna Darshana. The ‘Flying Object’ cruised to the finals after clocking a time of 43.81s, a New Personal Best and National Record at the Olympics. The Commonwealth gold medalist had a strong start and outrun his rivals but appeared to lose...



