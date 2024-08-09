PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has hailed Muzala Samukonga for scooping a bronze medal in the 400m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Samukonga became the first Zambian in 28 years to bag an Olympic medal after he came out third and clocked 43.74 seconds, a new national record. Zambia’s golden boy finished behind USA’s Quincy Hall and Great Britain’s Mathew Hudson-Smith, who claimed gold and silver after clocking 43.40s and 43.44s respectively. In a Facebook post moments after Samukonga’s race, President Hichilema praised the sprinter for inking his name into the history books with his new national record. “We extend our warmest and most profound congratulations to our compatriot, Muzala Samukonga, on his outstanding achievement of winning the bronze medal...



