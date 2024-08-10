THE men’s 4×400 meters relay team has miraculously qualified for the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as second best losers overall, having clocked 3:08.04 seconds in Heat-1 of the semifinals yesterday. Team Zambia struggled to compete and needed Muzala Samukonga’s heroics to claimed fifth position after lagging behind early in the race. Patrick Nyambe started the race for Zambia but finished his lap in eighth place before passing the baton to Kennedy Luchembe. By the time David Mulenga was finishing the third lap, the team had progressed to seventh place but was still far behind other competitors. However, Samukonga showed immense determination to sprint past Poland and Germany in the final lap, earning the nation a fifth place...



