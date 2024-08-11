“Being banned from boxing was a blessing in disguise because it made me focus and excel in my other career,” says former female World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Bantamweight champion, Catherine Phiri. On October 6, 2022, Zambians were treated to some devastating news as the World Anti-Doping Agency suspended Phiri from all boxing activities for two years after she was found to have used a banned substance. The former WBC bantamweight champion had tested positive for diuretic furosemide, a substance – which helps to reduce weight and was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Agonisingly, the ban came eight months after Phiri was clobbered on home soil by Zimbabwe’s Kudakwashe Chiwandire in a WBC title fight. Phiri admitted her guilt...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.