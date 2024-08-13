FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says everything is in place for the 2024/25 Zambia Premier League season. In his weekly column, Kamanga said the Carling Black Label Samuel Zoom Charity Shield, where Red Arrows defeated Kabwe Warriors 4-1, gave sense that everything was in place for the season which begins this weekend. “It is that time of the week when we get to touch base with you our football family. This week’s interaction comes off a very busy weekend that saw the holding of the season opening Carling Black Label Samuel Zoom Charity Shield where Red Arrows overcame Kabwe Warriors 4-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. On the ladies side of business, newbies Choma Warriors were handed a rude...



