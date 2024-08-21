RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the Airmen will work hard to overturn their 2-1 defeat to Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the CAF Champions League’s first preliminary round played last Sunday at Bingu National Stadium, in Lilongwe. And Arrows Chief Executive Officer, Lt Col Kambani Lungu says the Airmen will fight for a win when they host Bullets in the second leg scheduled for August 24 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. The Zambian champions started their CAF Champions League campaign on a shaky note after giving away a lead to lose 2-1 to Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg match. Striker Ricky Banda gave Arrows the lead with a 57th minute...



