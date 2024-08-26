RED Arrows are not worried about meeting Congolese giants TP Mazembe in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Red Arrows will host TP Mazembe on September 13, before traveling to Lubumbashi for the reverse fixtures seven days later. Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said the Airmen would prepare adequately for the 2015 CAF Champions League winners who are searching for their sixth continental championship. Mbewe said Arrows had picked a lot of lessons from the first preliminary round where they eliminated Malawian Champions Nyasa Big Bullets following a 3-2 aggregate win. “In the first game against Bullets our players were relaxed because they thought Nyasa Bullets was a small team when it is a good team with good...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.