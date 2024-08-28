Red Arrows Peter Katema (c) and team celebrate after scoring the 2nd goal against Nyasa Big Bullets during a CAF champions league qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday 24th August 2024. Red Arrows won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

AFTER not playing in the first two weeks of the Super League season owing to continental engagements, defending champions Red Arrows begin their title defence when they face familiar foes FC MUZA at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka today. There is some midweek football in the topflight today with six games being put on show at different venues across the country. Winless Indeni have a lunch-time kick off against Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium before Forest Rangers take to the same turf against Green Buffaloes. Arrows vs MUZA The Super League champions have been busy with CAF Champions League football the last two weekends, but focus now shifts to the domestic front where they begin their title defence. MUZA is...